Veterans will cap off careers with NCAA Tournament experience

Kansas’ roster construction under Dan Fitzgerald has created a lot of year-to-year turnover with a heavy reliance on junior college talent. The Jayhawks’ 2025 roster, which will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, contains almost twice as many newcomers as returners.
There are just four players who have been at Kansas throughout the entire Fitzgerald era: pitchers Thaniel Trumper and Gavin Brasosky, infielder Michael Brooks, and outfielder Mike Koszewski. They experienced an under-.500 season in year one, a step forward in year two, and will conclude their college careers by competing in the NCAA Tournament.
“The progress that we’ve made over the three years has been awesome,” Brooks said to the media Tuesday. “Meeting all the new guys and building great culture around us, and you know, just having so much fun this year.”
When Fitzgerald arrived at Kansas, he had conversations with players about what it would take to build the program. Brooks said Fitzgerald told him it wasn’t going to be easy, and Koszewski said there have been a variety of stepping stones along the way as the program has risen.
“Since day one, we’ve talked about building a program and just getting better each and every day,” Koszewski said. “We knew where we wanted to go, and I think every day we kind of built on just getting better and trying to reach whatever goals that we have. So each day has just been a stepping stone to get where we’re at right now.”
Fitzgerald has NCAA Tournament experience through his time at Dallas Baptist and LSU. However, it will be a new experience at the division one level for basically the entire roster.
“I’ve been blessed with so much postseason baseball, and I think the number one thing and these guys do it so naturally is to embrace it,” Fitzgerald said at the Big 12 Tournament. “[This is] the first one for a lot of guys. I think when you play the way that we have, it literally is about just being who we are and enjoying every second of it and trying to play baseball as long as we can together.”
Despite it being a new experience, Brooks said he wants to be able to enjoy the moment. At the end of the day, it’s just another baseball game.
“Even though it’s our first time, we want everybody to enjoy it, and we want to act like we’ve been here before,” Brooks said. “Just taking one day, step at a time, and you know, it’s just baseball, a game we love, and we play it every day.”
The Jayhawks have proven this season that no situation will fluster them. Kansas has tallied 26 come-from-behind and six walk-off wins this season. Brooks said the team is super excited to compete at the highest level during the NCAA Tournament.
“We all know we’re capable of competing at the highest level, no matter where we’re playing or who we’re playing against,” Brooks said.
The Jayhawks will head to the Fayetteville Regional and take on Creighton in their opening game Friday night. Brooks spent his first semester at the hosts Arkansas before transferring to UCF and ultimately Kansas. He was there during COVID, but has heard stories about the environment at Baum-Walker Stadium.
“We’re all super excited for that, because it’s one of the best, if not the best, atmosphere in college baseball,” Brooks said. “We’re all excited for that, and we know that we can play through anything.”