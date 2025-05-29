Veterans will cap off careers with NCAA Tournament experience

Kansas’ roster construction under Dan Fitzgerald has created a lot of year-to-year turnover with a heavy reliance on junior college talent. The Jayhawks’ 2025 roster, which will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, contains almost twice as many newcomers as returners.

There are just four players who have been at Kansas throughout the entire Fitzgerald era: pitchers Thaniel Trumper and Gavin Brasosky, infielder Michael Brooks, and outfielder Mike Koszewski. They experienced an under-.500 season in year one, a step forward in year two, and will conclude their college careers by competing in the NCAA Tournament.

“The progress that we’ve made over the three years has been awesome,” Brooks said to the media Tuesday. “Meeting all the new guys and building great culture around us, and you know, just having so much fun this year.”

When Fitzgerald arrived at Kansas, he had conversations with players about what it would take to build the program. Brooks said Fitzgerald told him it wasn’t going to be easy, and Koszewski said there have been a variety of stepping stones along the way as the program has risen.

“Since day one, we’ve talked about building a program and just getting better each and every day,” Koszewski said. “We knew where we wanted to go, and I think every day we kind of built on just getting better and trying to reach whatever goals that we have. So each day has just been a stepping stone to get where we’re at right now.”