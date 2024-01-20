It was a frustrating day for Bill Self and No. 3 Kansas (15-3; 3-2) on Saturday. The Jayhawks had several opportunities to steal one late at West Virginia, but ultimately fell to the Mountaineers, 91-85.

Offensively, Kansas was led by Kevin McCullar, Jr. (24), Hunter Dickinson (19), Johnny Furphy (13), Nicolas Timberlake (12), and KJ Adams, Jr. (11).

After the game, Bill Self, Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Nicolas Timberale talked about KU's loss to West Virginia, what went wrong, and more.