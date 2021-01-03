JayhawkSlant - Video: Colin Grunhard at Notre Dame

On Saturday Colin Grunhard from Notre Dame entered the transfer portal. The former all-state center from Bishop Miege is listening to college coaches who are reaching out to him.

We have confirmed since entering the portal coaches from Kansas have contacted Grunhard. He would have two years of eligibility remaining and would be a key target for the Kansas coaching staff.

It has been well-documented they are looking to the portal to add a lineman or two if the right fit is available.

We have exclusive game video of Grunhard playing against Florida State, Wake Forest, Syracuse, and others. Come inside and watch his clips from Notre Dame to see one of the latest targets fot the Kansas coaching staff.

Watch the video here



