Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 15:44:13 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Video: Every word Les Miles said after the scrimmage
Jon Kirby •
JayhawkSlant
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor
Kansas head coach Les Miles talked about his team's 110--play scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}