Video: Lance Leipold after practice on April 9th
Lance Leipold talked about finding the right combinations on the offensive line and a position battle going at center.
He talked about the spring showcase coming up on Friday and the priority is coming out healthy.
Leipold likes the depth building at linebacker and how the defensive ends are performing.
His daughter, Lindsey, is following his footsteps into coaching and was named to the volleyball staff at Florida Gulf Coast. See everything he had to say after Tuesday's practice.