As we officially enter game week we go back over videos at the end of fall camp with players we interviewed.

We had a chance to speak with Trevor Wilson, Logan Brantley, and Jalen Dye.

Wilson is coming off a good fall camp and wants to get back to the form he showed in 2021 after transferring from Buffalo. He missed part of 2022 but is on track to have a bigger role this season.

Brantley is one of the most talked about true freshmen and mentioned as a player who could contribute early. He talks about his adjustment to the college game and what it was like to go through fall camp.

Dye is expected to challenge for the two-deep and talks about his progression since arriving last year. He talks about staying in touch with his father Jermaine, who played for the Kansas City Royals and in the major leagues for several years.