JayhawkSlant - VIDEO: Self, Agbaji, Braun talk UT, what went wrong, Baylor and more

No. 17 Kansas saw its five game winning streak end at the hands of No. 17 Texas, 75-73 in overtime on Tuesday night. Five players, Ochai Agbaji (17), Jalen Wilson (16), David McCormack (12), Bryce Thompson (11), and Christian Braun (10) all scored in double-figures, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Longhorns.

After the game, Bill Self, Ochai Agbaji, and Christian Braun talked about the loss at Texas, what went wrong in the second half and overtime, the final regular season game of the year against No. 2 Baylor on Saturday, and much more.