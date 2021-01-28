JayhawkSlant - VIDEO: Self, Agbaji, McCormack talk TCU win, Tennessee, and more

Shortly after No. 15 KU (11-5; 5-4) defeated TCU, 59-51 on Thursday night, Bill Self, David McCormack, and Ochai Agbaji met with the media. McCormack, who scored 15 points, hit the biggest shot of the game, a three, in the second half. Agbaji tallied 13 points and three rebounds against the Horned Frogs.

After the game, Self, McCormack, and Agbaji talked about defeating TCU, McCormack hitting the biggest shot of the game, the spark off the bench provided Tyon Grant-Foster, and more.