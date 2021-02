On Tuesday night, No. 23 Kansas defeated Kansas State, 74-51. Christian Braun and David McCormack each scored 18 points, while Ochai Agbaji added 15 points, and Jalen Wilson tallied 10 points.

Minutes after the game, Self, Braun, and McCormack talked about defeating KSU, the play of both Braun on McCormack, how Tristan Enaruna played, and much more.