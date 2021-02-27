JayhawkSlant - VIDEO: Self, Garrett, McCormack talk Baylor win, senior night, and more

Behind a game-high 18 points from David McCormack, No. 17 Kansas defeated No. 2 Baylor, 71-58. In handing the Bears their first loss of the season, three players, McCormack (20), Marcus Garrett (14), and Christian Braun (11) scored in double-figures.

After the game, Self, Garrett, and McCormack talked about the win, how much it meant to closeout senior night with a victory for the 38th-straight year, the play of McCormack and Garrett, and much more.