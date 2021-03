Not long after No. 11 Kansas (20-8; 12-6) defeated defeated No. 25 Oklahoma, 69-62 in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Championship on Thursday night, Bill Self, Mitch Lightfoot and Ochai Agbaji met with the media.

The trio talked about KU's win over OU, the difference between the first half and the second half, the play of Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, and Dajuan Harris, and much more.