JayhawkSlant - VIDEO: Self, McCormack, Enaruna talk TCU win and more

On Tuesday night, No. 6 Kansas traveled to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU. Coming off a loss to No. 4 Texas on Saturday, Bill Self and the Jayhawks were focused on getting back on the winning track against the Horned Frogs.

Well, Kansas did much more than just to its winning ways. The Jayhawks dominated the Horned Frogs, 93-64. In all, five players, David McCormack (20), Ochai Agbaji (19), Jalen Wilson (16), Tristan Enaruna (12), and Christian Braun scored in double-figures.

Minutes after the game, Self, McCormack, and Enaruna talked about bouncing back against TCU, playing without Marcus Garrett, the way the team responded coming off a loss, and much more.