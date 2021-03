Shortly after KU defeated UTEP, 67-62, Bill Self, David McCormack, and Dajuan Harris spoke to the media. Despite being down by 15 points, Kansas behind 19 points from Ochai Agbaji and 18 points from David McCormack, rallied late to defeat the Miners.

After the game, the trio talked about defeating UTEP, the second half comeback, the play of Agbaji and McCormack, and more.