On Saturday afternoon, No. 23 Kansas (17-7; 11-5), in defeating No. 23 Texas Texas, 67-61, won its fifth-straight game. Minutes after the game, Bill Self, David McCormack, and Jalen Wilson spoke to the media.

The trio touched on KU's win over Texas Tech, the effort on the defensive end of the court, the play of David McCormack, the three late in the game by Christian Braun, and much more.