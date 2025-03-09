Video: Sights and sounds from Saturday practice

The Jayhawks went through practice on Saturday. Here are a few clips from the morning practice.
Four-star RB KD Jones highlighted a strong group of visitors for Saturday's junior day. Reaction from several recruits.
Bill Self asked Dickinson to put the team on his back before playing Arizona. He delivered with a career-high 33 points.
Behind 33 points and 10 rebounds from Hunter Dickinson, Kansas defeated No. 24 Arizona, 83-76, on Senior Night.
Minutes after Kansas defeated No. 24 Arizona, 83-76, on Senior Night, Bill Self met with the media.
