Video: Taylor Davis and Lyrik Rawls meet with the media

Today was about the safety position and Taylor Davis and Lyrik Rawls met with reporters after practice.
Rawls turned in one of the big plays of the day with an interception in practice. Watch what they had to say about their position group and more.
Kansas' bats woke up in a big way across the middle innings, using an 8-run fifth to beat Milwaukee 21-3 on Friday.
Kansas plays host to No. 24/23 Arizona on Saturday afternoon.
DK McDonald met with the media Thursday. He touched on how he wants to run the defense, the transfers, and competition.
Aiden Martin will get a chance to see the Kansas program twice starting this weekend. More from OL from Oklahoma.
On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self, Dajuan Harris, and KJ Adams met with the media to discuss senior night and more.
