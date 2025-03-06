Published Mar 6, 2025
Video: Taylor Davis and Lyrik Rawls meet with the media
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

Today was about the safety position and Taylor Davis and Lyrik Rawls met with reporters after practice.

Rawls turned in one of the big plays of the day with an interception in practice. Watch what they had to say about their position group and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings