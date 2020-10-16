JayhawkSlant - Virtual Late Night in the Phog Set for October 23

An annual fan favorite, the 36th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee, signaling the official start of KU’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will debut on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. (Central). With the worldwide COVID pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual and streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com. In addition, the event will be featured on local cable networks throughout the state of Kansas, including the Kansas City area.

Late Night in the Phog, produced by KU’s award-winning Rock Chalk Video department, will feature skits by both basketball teams, video highlights, coach and student-athlete introductions, scrimmages by the KU women’s and men’s teams and much more.

It has been a Late Night tradition for fans attending the event to make a donation to local food bank Just Food. With this year’s event being in a virtual format, the Jayhawks encourage fans from across the nation to continue this tradition by making an online donation to Just Food or the charity of their choice in their own community.

Coach Self and his staff will support Just Foods during this year’s Late Night Half Court Challenge. In addition, one lucky fan will win $5,000 as part of the Half Court Challenge. All fans are eligible to enter by downloading the new Kansas Jayhawks app and looking for the Late Night Half Court Challenge under the “More” tab.

How to Watch Late Night in the Phog presented by HyVee

Online Streaming – Debuting at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23 and available for replay anytime.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+Facebook LiveKUAthletics.com

Television Networks – Check your local listing. Dates and Times Subject to Change

MidCo: will air on MidcoSN, channels 622 & 32, at 10 pm after high school football live game broadcast is over on Friday, October 23 with additional replays over the weekend and following weekCox: will air on YurView, Cox Channel 22, at 7 pm on Friday, October 23.Spectrum: will air on secondary channel at 7 pm and primary channel at 10 pm after high school football live game broadcast is over on Friday, October 23 with multiple replays. Spectrum Primary: Spectrum Sports Channel 30 or 323. Spectrum Secondary: Spectrum Sports Channel 324.

Comcast Xfinity: will air on MO Spectrum Sports Channel 913, 1250 (HD), 44, 258 (SD) and KS Spectrum Sports Channel 913, 1251 (HD), 68, 258 (SD) in some locations and depending on package.