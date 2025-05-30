Visit Preview: Closer look at official visitors this weekend

On Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self spent a few minutes answering questions from the media during the Big 12 meetings.
At some point on Wednesday, Darryn Peterson will step foot on KU's campus for the first time.
Official visits will start back up this weekend and continue through June. Here is the latest with a couple positions.
For a closer look at KU's 2025 recruiting class, come inside.
Kansas is heading to its first NCAA Tournament since 2014. The Jayhawks will play in the Fayetteville Regional.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bill Self spent a few minutes answering questions from the media during the Big 12 meetings.
At some point on Wednesday, Darryn Peterson will step foot on KU's campus for the first time.
Official visits will start back up this weekend and continue through June. Here is the latest with a couple positions.