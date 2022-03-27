Visit Reaction: Jarred Sample, BJ Canady, Malik Berry

The Kansas coaches hosted a recruiting event on Saturday that featured several recruits from different ranging from 2022-2025. The group consisted of local of prospects and some that came from states such as Colorado, Georgia, and Texas. We were able to catch up with some of the visitors who were in Lawrence to get their reactions after watching practice and meeting with the coaching staff.

Canady leaves with an offer from KU

B.J. Canady made his first trip to see how the program is progressing under Lance Leipold. Canady is a player who can project to several different positions at the next level. “The visit was great,” Canady said. “At the practice everyone was engaged, and everyone was participating.” Canady is another division one player coming from Topeka High. He spent time around several Kansas coaches on the visit. “I spent most of the time with Coach Leipold, Coach Fuchs, and Coach Onatolu,” he said. “I think they are all really good coaches, and they are going to turn the program around.” Before he left campus, he was earned an offer from Kansas. “Getting an offer from Kansas is a blessing especially being a life-long KU fan,” Canady said. “All glory to God.”

Sample impressed with WR coach Terrence Samuel

Jarred Sample, a wide receiver from Cypress, Tex., holds an offer from Kansas and he was in attendance on Saturday. Sample had the opportunity to meet with wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel. “The main thing that stood out to me is how Coach T explained to me on how he is going to coach me and how he is going to teach me about life and the key points about football,” he said. “And life almost like a father son relationship.” Sample has been talking with Samuel and Jordan Peterson, who is the coach who recruits his area. He came away impressed with the way they worked with him on the visit. “The coaches that I spent most of the time with was coach Terrence and Coach Peterson,” he said. “They are two energetic people, and I can tell that they both want me at KU. They both treat me like family and the hospitality they have me was amazing.” Before Sample got a tour of the football facility and met with the coaches, he watched practice in the morning. “The practice was amazing one thing that stood out to me was that everyone was getting in and doing something,” Sample said. “Players weren’t just sitting on the sideline doing nothing and it was nothing but great energy.”

Berry saw positive environment at practice