The coaches are trying to finalize the 2023 class but have also been working on the future. There are several high-end visitors expected from the transfer portal who are visiting as well as the 2024-2025 class.

The staff is expected to have a good number of future recruits in attendance.

One of the prospects who confirmed he will visit is Williams Nwaneri from Lees' Summit North. He was a first team all-state selection and earned multiple postseason awards. Nwaneri is one of the best defensive ends in the country who holds close to 30 offers.

There are several more recruits from the 2024-2025 class who will be on campus today. For the updated list and information added throughout the day follow the link:

