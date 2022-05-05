VISIT SCOOP: Several updates for Thursday, May 5th

The Kansas coaches are on the road this week in the high school evaluation period. They continue to focus on high school players in the 2023 class but rounding out the remaining spots in 2022.

Expect the next two weeks to be busy for the KU staff hosting multiple players for official visits.

We have learned one of those visits will happen next from one of the top defensive backs in the portal. Come inside for the latest updates and learn more about a starter in the Big 10 who will be on campus next week.

LINK: Thursday recruiting notes and visit updates