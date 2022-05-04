VISIT SCOOP: The latest info for Wednesday, May 4th
The Jayhawks are in line to get a visit from a former four-star receiver who confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will visit.
Here is the latest updates from the recruiting trail as the coaches are working on finishing the 2022 class and looking at 2023 prospects for spring recruiting.
