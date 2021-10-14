Visit to Kansas up next for Five-Star SF Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller, the 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Nashville, Tenn., has made several changes to his list throughout his recruitment.

In all, the No. 12 ranked player in the 2022 class has received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee State, Arkansas, Auburn, DePaul, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and others.

However, Miller, the No. 4 ranked small forward in the 2022 class, originally narrowed the field of schools down to Alabama, Tennessee State, NBL, and the G-League. Recently, Miller, a five-star prospect, decided to add Kansas back to his list of schools.

Despite being publicly removed from contention, Bill Self and his staff continued to recruit Miller, and he decided to add Kansas back to his list.

