JayhawkSlant - Visit to KU sealed decision for Hank Kelly

One area the Kansas coaching staff will focus on the next two weeks heading into signing day, is finding quality players who would be preferred walk-on candidates.

They found one in Hank Kelly.

The second team, all-state lineman from Fayetteville, Ark. informed the Kansas coaching staff last Friday he was giving them his verbal commitment.

One of the reasons that led to the decision was a visit to Lawrence the weekend before.

“I had the PWO a few weeks before I visited last weekend,” Kelly said. “I visited Lawrence and then I walked on campus and I'm like, this is it. This is where I want to be. I completely fell in love with the campus. It's gorgeous. The stadium blew me away. Everything about Kansas was screaming my name, so I just decided that this is definitely the move for me.”

Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon had his eye on Kelly for a while. Kelly who might be described right on the borderline with his height to attract division one offers said Dearmon said those measurables didn’t matter to him.

“When I talked to him, he reassured me everything I wanted to hear,” Kelly said. “He told me there were people that were smaller than me playing on the line. And it's not like height matters. He was just saying if you bust your butt you can earn a scholarship.

“They gave two scholarships to walk-ons last year. And it was just something I wanted to hear. It was just everything, the program, I just wanted to be a Jayhawk and play for it.”

Kelly also exchanged texts with new offensive line coach Lee Grimes and plans to speak with him later.

“He sent me an introductory text and then I told him about my intentions to commit,” Kelly said.