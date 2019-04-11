Between official and unofficial visitors there is going to be a big and talented group of quarterbacks in campus for the spring game. In the last 20 years there has never been a time when five quarterbacks who hold an offer from Kansas have been on campus at the same time.

One of them is Tee Webb from Cartersville High in Georgia. Webb confirmed he will be taking an official visit this weekend. He holds offers from KU, Syracuse, Miami (FL), Kansas State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis, and several others.

