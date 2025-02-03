WATCH: AJ Storr and Dajuan Harris talk after KU rolls past Iowa State

Kansas blew the largest lead in school history, falling 81-70 to Baylor after leading by 21.
No. 11 Kansas and Baylor are closing in on tipoff from Foster Pavillon in Waco, Texas.
KU baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald and four-star commit Hunter Higgins on the show. Lot of recruiting talk and more.
Bill Self met with the media Thursday. He discussed Kansas' injuries, leadership, and previewed KU's game at Baylor.
The Jayhawks needed help at defensive end and signed Caleb Redd from Kentucky. He talked about picking Kansas.
