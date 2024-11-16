Published Nov 16, 2024
WATCH: AJ Storr, Flory Bidunga, and Shakeel Moore talk after Oakland win
On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated Oakland, 78-57. AJ Storr led the way with 16 points, while Flory Bidunga added nine points and, in his debut, Shakeel Moore tallied two points and one assist in four minutes of action.


