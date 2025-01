On Wednesday night, No. 12/11 Kansas (14-4; 5-2), despite trailing by 14 points, defeated TCU, 74-61 in Fort Worth. Five players, Hunter Dickinson (16), Zeke Mayo (13), AJ Storr (12), Shakeel Moore (11), and Flory Bidunga (10) scored in double-figures.

After the game, Bill Self, AJ Storr, and Shakeel Moore talked about the big road win.