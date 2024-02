MANHATTAN -- It was a frustrating night for Bill Self and No. 4 Kansas (18-5; 6-4). Coming off a big win at home over No. 4 Houston (ranking at the time), Self's squad fell to Kansas State, 75-70 in overtime on Monday night. Hunter Dickinson, who scored a team-high 21 points, along with Dajuan Harris, who tallied 15 and eight assists met with the media following the loss. After KU's talented duo left the media room, Self talked about the loss in Manhattan, the play of the bench, what happened after building an 11-point lead, and much more.