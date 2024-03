KU's run through the Big 12 Tournament lasted all of one game. On Wednesday night, Cincinnati defeated Bill Self's squad, 72-52, in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

After the game, Bill Self, Elmarko Jackson, and Jamari McDowell talked about the loss, the absence of Kevin McCullar, Jr., and Hunter Dickinson, what the schedule looks like for the next week, and more.