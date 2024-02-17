After suffering some frustrating losses on the road, No. 6 Kansas rallied to defeat No. 25 Oklahoma, 67-57 in Norman, Okla., on Saturday. In Big 12 play, Bill Self's squad led UCF, West Virginia, and Kansas State by double-digits, but eventually dropped all three games.

On Saturday, Kansas trailed Oklahoma by as many as 11 points, but made some big plays down the stretch and left Norman victorious, 67-57.

Not long after the game, Bill Self, Hunter Dickinson, and Dajuan Harris met with the media to talk about the win and more,

