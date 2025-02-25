WATCH: Bill Self, Hunter Dickson, KJ Adams after Colorado game

See what Bill Self, Hunter Dickson, and KJ Adams had to say after the Jayhawks defeated Colorado in Boulder.
See what Bill Self, Hunter Dickson, and KJ Adams had to say after the Jayhawks defeated Colorado in Boulder.
See what Bill Self, Hunter Dickson, and KJ Adams had to say after the Jayhawks defeated Colorado in Boulder.
For a closer look at what stood out following KU's victory over CU, come inside.
Kansas beat Colorado 71-64 in a dogfight in Boulder thanks to 32 points from Hunter Dickinson.
Kansas and Colorado are closing in on tipoff from the CU Events Center.
We caught up with Nicolette Edwards from CUSportsReport.com to get her thoughts on tonight's game.
See what Bill Self, Hunter Dickson, and KJ Adams had to say after the Jayhawks defeated Colorado in Boulder.
For a closer look at what stood out following KU's victory over CU, come inside.
Kansas beat Colorado 71-64 in a dogfight in Boulder thanks to 32 points from Hunter Dickinson.