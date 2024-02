On Tuesday night, BYU handed Kansas its first home loss of the season, 76-68. Hunter Dickinson (17), Dajuan Harris (12), KJ Adams, (11), and Johnny Furphy (10) scored in double-figures, but as a team, the Jayhawks were just 3-of-15 from behind the arc and 19-of-31 from the free-throw line.

Minutes after the game, Self, Furphy, and Dickinson talked about losing at home for the first time this season.