Podcast: KSU predictions, Stan Weber on the show, the portal

We break down the Kansas State game with our predictions, Stan Weber is our guest, and portal season is coming.

 • Slant Staff
Notebook: Bill Self provides the latest injury updates and more

Hunter Dickinson, Rylan Griffen, and Shakeel Moore are likely to miss the Arkansas game on Friday.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Watch: Everything Bill Self said at Big 12 media day

At Big 12 media day, Bill Self provided the latest update on injuries, the outlook this season, and more.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Jeff Grimes is familiar with KSU, said they are bringing more pressure

Jeff Grimes has faced the Kansas State for several years. He said this is the most aggressive he has seen them play.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Brian Borland talks about the Kansas State offense

Brian Borland recapped the Houston game and creating turnovers. He talked about the Kansas State offense.

 • Jon Kirby

Published Oct 25, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self met with the media after KU fell to Arkansas
Sam Winton  •  JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

On Friday night, Kansas fell to Arkansas, 89-65 in Fayetteville, Ark. In the exhibition opening loss, the Jayhawks were led by Dajuan Harris, Jr. (26) and Rakease Passmore (11). Minutes after the game, Bill Self met with the media and touched on a number of topics.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
