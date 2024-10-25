WATCH: Bill Self met with the media after KU fell to Arkansas

in other news
Podcast: KSU predictions, Stan Weber on the show, the portal
We break down the Kansas State game with our predictions, Stan Weber is our guest, and portal season is coming.
Notebook: Bill Self provides the latest injury updates and more
Hunter Dickinson, Rylan Griffen, and Shakeel Moore are likely to miss the Arkansas game on Friday.
Watch: Everything Bill Self said at Big 12 media day
At Big 12 media day, Bill Self provided the latest update on injuries, the outlook this season, and more.
Jeff Grimes is familiar with KSU, said they are bringing more pressure
Jeff Grimes has faced the Kansas State for several years. He said this is the most aggressive he has seen them play.
Watch: Brian Borland talks about the Kansas State offense
Brian Borland recapped the Houston game and creating turnovers. He talked about the Kansas State offense.
On Friday night, Kansas fell to Arkansas, 89-65 in Fayetteville, Ark. In the exhibition opening loss, the Jayhawks were led by Dajuan Harris, Jr. (26) and Rakease Passmore (11). Minutes after the game, Bill Self met with the media and touched on a number of topics.