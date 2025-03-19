Published Mar 19, 2025
Watch: Bill Self press conference on playing Arkansas
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Bill Self covered several topics including the draw with Calipari and Pitino, playing a long way from home, Zuby Ejiofor transferring, and much more.

Watch everything Self had to say at his NCAA press conference on Wednesday.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings