Watch: Bill Self press conference on playing Arkansas

Bill Self covered several topics including the draw with Calipari and Pitino, playing a long way from home, Zuby Ejiofor transferring, and much more.
Watch everything Self had to say at his NCAA press conference on Wednesday.
Bill Self covered several topics including the draw with Calipari and Pitino, playing a long way from home, Zuby Ejiofor transferring, and much more.
Watch everything Self had to say at his NCAA press conference on Wednesday.
We have the latest recruiting thoughts as visitors will start up when practice resumes and no spring showcase.
Arkansas has proven that its athleticism can give Kansas trouble from the exhibition matchup earlier this season.
For Bill Self and Kansas, the most important part of the season tipoffs against Arkansas on Thursday night.
Bill Self covered several topics including the draw with Calipari and Pitino, playing a long way from home and more.
KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris met with the media in Providence to talk about their opening round game.
We have the latest recruiting thoughts as visitors will start up when practice resumes and no spring showcase.
Arkansas has proven that its athleticism can give Kansas trouble from the exhibition matchup earlier this season.
For Bill Self and Kansas, the most important part of the season tipoffs against Arkansas on Thursday night.