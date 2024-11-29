Published Nov 29, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self previews Furman, talks Hunter Dickinson, and more
Bill Self, on Friday afternoon, talked about facing Furman on Saturday, the conversation he had with Hunter Dickinson, the play of several newcomers, and much more.

