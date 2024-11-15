Published Nov 15, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self previews Oakland game, talks injuries, and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
While addressing the media during his weekly press conference on Friday, Bill Self talked about facing Oakland on Saturday, the performance of KJ Adams, Jr., this season, provided the latest injury update on Shakeel Moore


