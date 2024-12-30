Published Dec 30, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks about Darryn Peterson visit
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., will be on hand for KU's Big 12 opener against West Virginia on Tuesday. Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, talked about the upcoming visit.

