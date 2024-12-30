WATCH: Bill Self talks about Darryn Peterson visit

Darryn Peterson, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., will be on hand for KU's Big 12 opener against West Virginia on Tuesday. Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Monday, talked about the upcoming visit.
West Virginia LB Trey Lathan is working on a visit to KU and we have the latest from the transfer portal on Friday.
No. 7 Kansas is set to open up Big 12 play at home against West Virginia on December 31.
The portal never sleeps and we have the latest news and info on Christmas morning.
The Jayhawks have signed Tavake Tuikolovatu from UCLA and we have the story about a past KU connection.
The Jayhawks have landed former four-star recruit Emmanuel Henderson Jr from Alabama. Here is the breakdown.
