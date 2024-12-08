Published Dec 8, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks after Kansas falls at Missouri
After No. 1 Kansas lost at Missouri, 76-67, Bill Self met with the media. JayhawkSlant.com was on hand and his a complete recap below.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings