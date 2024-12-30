Published Dec 30, 2024
WATCH: Bill Self talks Big 12 opener, Darryn Peterson, and more
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
On Monday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence. Self talked about facing West Virginia on Tuesday, the health of the team, KU signee Darryn Peterson visiting for the Big 12 opener, and more.

