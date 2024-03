Early on Sunday evening, Bill Self met with the media after Kansas was tabbed the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. Headed to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, the Jayhawks will open up NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 seed Samford on Thursday.

Self, shortly after the field was announced, met with the media to talk about KU's draw, the health of the team, what stands out about Samford, and much more.