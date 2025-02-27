Published Feb 27, 2025
WATCH: Bill Self talks new season, Texas Tech, Bryson Tiller, and more
Bill Self, while addressing the media on Thursday, talked about the new season that Kansas adopted, facing Texas Tech on Saturday, provided the latest health update on Bryson Tiller, and more.



