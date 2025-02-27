WATCH: Bill Self talks new season, Texas Tech, Bryson Tiller, and more

Bill Self, while addressing the media on Thursday, talked about the new season that Kansas adopted, facing Texas Tech on Saturday, provided the latest health update on Bryson Tiller, and more.
On Thursday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence and touched on a number of topics.
On Thursday afternoon, Rylan Griffen met with the media to preview the Texas Tech game and more.
Kansas will get an official visit from Jowell Combay in June. More from the DB from Georgia.
Kansas baseball is off to a 7-0 start, the best since 2014. Dan Fitzgerald likened the start to a strong team culture.
Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.
