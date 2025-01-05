WATCH: Bill Self talks to the media after KU bounces back against UCF
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from JJ Dunnigan, one of the top players in the state.
Bryson Tiller will officially make the move to Kansas on January 6.
Here is the New Year's Day edition of the transfer portal update and what you should be looking for.
Flory Bidunga played a season-high 18 minutes, finishing with 8 points and 11 rebounds, helping KU attempt a comeback.
For a few thoughts after No. 7 Kansas fell at home to West Virginia, 62-61, come inside.
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from JJ Dunnigan, one of the top players in the state.
Bryson Tiller will officially make the move to Kansas on January 6.
Here is the New Year's Day edition of the transfer portal update and what you should be looking for.