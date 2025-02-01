Published Feb 1, 2025
WATCH: Bill Self, Zeke Mayo, and Hunter Dickinson talk after Baylor loss
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
Twitter
@JayhawkSlant

Despite leading by 21 points in the first half and 10 points with 9:09 left in the second half, No. 11 Kansas lost at Baylor, 81-70. Minutes after the game, Bill Self, Zeke Mayo, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings