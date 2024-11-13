Watch: Brian Borland scouting report on BYU

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland is getting ready to face BYU who plays an offense that gives several looks on film.
Watch what Borland had to say about the Cougars and much more about his defensive unit during his press conference.
Kansas knocked off Michigan State 77-69 in a game that was ugly on both sides at times.
The first game of the Champions Classic between No. 1 Kansas and Michigan State is closing in on tip.
BYU is ranked 9th and gets ready for the Jayhawks who they don't take lightly. Kalani Sitake talked about KU.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Brendan Moore from SpartansIllustrated to get his thoughts on tonight’s game.
Lance Leipold met with the media Monday, talking about BYU's run, redshirt freshmen making impacts, and injury updates.
