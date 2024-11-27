Published Nov 27, 2024
Watch: Brian Borland talks about the Baylor offense
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The Baylor offense has been putting up big numbers in Big 12 play and Brian Borland talked about the challenge.

Watch what Borland had to say in his weekly press conference.,

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings