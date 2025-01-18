WATCH: Dajuan Harris and Hunter Dickinson talk after KSU win

Matt Ulmer, a proven winner at the highest level with a track record of player development, is the new coach at KU.
During his weekly press conference, Bill Self talked about facing KSU, the health of KJ Adams, the Big 12 race, and more
On Friday afternoon, Rylan Griffen met with the media to preview the Kansas State game and more.
The Kansas coaches are set to host an impressive group of visitors for the 2026 class. Come inside for the latest.
Jaylen Mason plans on attending both junior days to help recruit. Here is a list of expected visitors.
