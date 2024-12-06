Published Dec 6, 2024
WATCH: Dajuan Harris talks about facing Missouri and more
For the final time in his college career, Dajuan Harris will make the trip to Columbia, Mo., on Sunday to face the Tigers. On Friday afternoon, Harris talked about his final trip, what he hopes to see, and much more.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings