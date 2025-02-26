Watch: Dan Fitzgerald, players talk about 7-0 start

Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.
See what Fitzgerald, Dominic Voegele, Cooper Moore, and Chase Diggins had to say about their 7-0 start and much more.
Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.
See what Fitzgerald, Dominic Voegele, Cooper Moore, and Chase Diggins had to say about their 7-0 start and much more.
Kansas baseball is off to a 7-0 start, the best since 2014. Dan Fitzgerald likened the start to a strong team culture.
Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.
The Jayhawks land a commitment from WR Tyren Parker. We have the latest on his decision and what this means.
Kansas plays host to No. 10 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Aaron Thomas will visit Kansas in March and is starting to set official visits.
Kansas baseball is off to a 7-0 start, the best since 2014. Dan Fitzgerald likened the start to a strong team culture.
Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.
The Jayhawks land a commitment from WR Tyren Parker. We have the latest on his decision and what this means.