Published Feb 26, 2025
Watch: Dan Fitzgerald, players talk about 7-0 start
circle avatar
Sam Winton  •  JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
Twitter
@sam_winton2

Dan Fitzgerald and members of the baseball team met with the media before their four-game series against Omaha.

See what Fitzgerald, Dominic Voegele, Cooper Moore, and Chase Diggins had to say about their 7-0 start and much more.

Dan Fitzgerald

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Dominic Voegele

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cooper Moore

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Chase Diggins

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings