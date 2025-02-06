Published Feb 6, 2025
Watch: Dan Fitzgerald previews the 2025 baseball season
Jon Kirby
Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald held his preseason press conference on Thursday.

The Jayhawks will open the season next week and Fitzgerald previewed the team and much more.

